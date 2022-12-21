RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 324,833 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 322,833 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

