Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.56. 15,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 778,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 715,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

