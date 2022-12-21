Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $429.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,999. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.