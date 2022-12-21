Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,563. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

