Rune Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007942 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,324.14 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.5158599 USD and is up 87.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $36.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

