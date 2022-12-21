Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.24

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $24.61. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 716 shares traded.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
