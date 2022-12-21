Samsara (IOT) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Samsara to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million -$355.02 million -11.49 Samsara Competitors $1.77 billion -$32.45 million 13.31

Analyst Recommendations

Samsara’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Samsara and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Samsara Competitors 223 1682 2894 59 2.57

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.04%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Samsara Competitors -248.37% -216.91% -11.59%

Summary

Samsara rivals beat Samsara on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

