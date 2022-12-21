Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Down 9.1%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Sasol Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

