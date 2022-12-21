Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,626. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.