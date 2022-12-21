Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Cut by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

