Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $223,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
SCHD stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.
