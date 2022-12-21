Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.