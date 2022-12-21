Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 84,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 162,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

