Scott Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 13.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.49.

