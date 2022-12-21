Secret (SIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,659.99

Secret (SIE) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $7,659.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00117192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00196128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00619345 USD and is down -13.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,883.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

