Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 1,856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 252,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,318,345. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

