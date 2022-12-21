Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.