Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $208,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEQP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 195,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 70,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.