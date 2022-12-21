Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 247 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $79,507,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

