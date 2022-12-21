Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. 58,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.