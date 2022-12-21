Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE J traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,098. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.