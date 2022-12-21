Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

