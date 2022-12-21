Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 530 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 36,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.