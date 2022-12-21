Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $17.68. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 29,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.