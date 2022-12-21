Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $336.28

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.28 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.36). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.38), with a volume of 418,355 shares traded.

Serica Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.33. The company has a market capitalization of £718.86 million and a PE ratio of 380.15.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.24%.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

