Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Sernova

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.