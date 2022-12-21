ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

