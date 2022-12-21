ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. 183,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,139. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

