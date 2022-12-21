Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 2,296,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,632,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 413,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 441,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

