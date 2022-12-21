Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.73. Sharp shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 48,874 shares trading hands.

Sharp Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

