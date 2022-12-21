Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.71.

Shares of TSE SCL traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,567. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

