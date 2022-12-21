Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Drops By 9.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 367.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,350.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,153.00 and a 52-week high of $2,697.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,433.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,477.99.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

