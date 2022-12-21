Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Drops By 9.1%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.