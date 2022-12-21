Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Shares Down 4.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Signify from €43.00 ($45.74) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

