Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading Up 6.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 45,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 71,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

