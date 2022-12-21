SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $26.39

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $27.36. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 45.2% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

