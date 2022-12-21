Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.