SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.32 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $53.27 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014227 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00225904 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,165,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,022,023 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,144,910,509.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04678299 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,420,381.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.