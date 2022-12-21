Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.