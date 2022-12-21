Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

About Smurfit Kappa Group



Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

