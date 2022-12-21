Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Shares of SNOW opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $362.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

