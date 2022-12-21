Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Trading Down 0.5%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.73 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 3,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

