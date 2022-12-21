SOMESING 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $751,031.22 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $39.21 million and $751,031.22 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

