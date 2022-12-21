Sourceless Price Hits $0.0080 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $168.01 million and $384.47 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800093 USD and is up 14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $354.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

