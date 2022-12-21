Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Sow Good Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

