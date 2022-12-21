S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.42. 22,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,647. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $481.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.59.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

