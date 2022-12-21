Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 116,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 166,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

About Sparta Capital

(Get Rating)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.