Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,001 shares changing hands.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.