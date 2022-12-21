SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.60. 102,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,283. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.62.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

