SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,945 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 18.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

