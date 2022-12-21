SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

